Rhiannon Adam: to the moon & back on SpaceX

Queer Irish photographer Rhiannon Adam will join the first-ever civilian mission to the moon planned for 2023 or whenever the SpaceX spacecraft is ready.

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa purchased all the tickets for the flight back in 2018. In 2021, he announced plans to choose eight people from around the world to join him on the flight. The finalists were reportedly chosen from one million applicants.

Also on the moon flight: music producer Steve Aoki, K-pop star TOP, actor Dev D Joshi, YouTuber Tim Dodd, creative Yemi AD, photographer Karim Iliya and filmmaker Brendan Hall.

Rhiannon Adam said she applied for the trip during the pandemic when she was craving adventure.

Visibility matters

The photographer said on Instagram that it felt particularly meaningful to make the trip as an out queer person.

“This feels particularly meaningful — visibility truly matters. Around the world, there are many countries where my existence is still illegal, and I feel immensely privileged to be able to take up space, literally, and metaphorically.

“Few queer people have ever made it to space. The iconic Sally Ride only ‘came out’ in her own obituary, when it was revealed that she was survived by her partner of 27 years. Since then, we can count on one hand the number of openly queer people who have ventured into space, and I never would have imagined in a month of Sundays that I would be amongst them.”

dearMoon

The dearMoon civilian moon mission aboard an Elon Musk rocketship will last for almost six days. The SpaceX spacecraft will fly a similar trajectory around the moon as the 1970 Apollo 13 mission before returning to Earth.

The dearMoon mission will not touch down on the lunar surface, obviating the need to hire a warehouse in the Arizona desert to fake a moon landing. (That’s a joke, Joyce.)

