REVIEW: Strut & Fret’s LIMBO Returns to wow Sydney

QNews attended a special VIP opening night for LIMBO the Return in Sydney on Thursday and was blown away by the experience!

Australian theatre producers Strut & Fret have been wowing audiences with their exotic musical cabaret-meets-circus shows for over two decades and have brought back their 2013 hit LIMBO to Sydney’s Grand Electric theatre after a decade on the road.

Despite the name, there was not a single limbo dancer to be seen, with LIMBO rather referring to the surreal world which the show draws the audience into over 100 minutes of performance.

A rainy night on the cusp of a long weekend didn’t deter patrons from entering this stunning netherworld in one of Sydney’s most Instagrammable venues and we were treated to song and dance, rope and chain aerialists, tight rope walking, fire eating, burlesque, and beat boxing, all with a live band, from an infectious cast with lots of audience participation.

The music throughout the show really ties the performances together with never a dull moment and the lighting design really brings things to life for the audience.

This was the first time I’d seen someone pass themselves through a folding chair and then sit on it, all unaided, while standing on a high wire and LIMBO proves that circus mainstays with hundreds of years of tradition can still wow audiences in 2024.

During part of the show four performers swung out over the audience on flexible poles, filling the room with a blizzard of feathers and our reviewer was right in the splash zone for that, finding himself buried in a veritable snow drift, but they easily brushed off.

Another highpoint was a strip show where the performers relieve each other of unfathomable layers of undergarments, before casting them into the audience.

A stunning fire dance performance that engulfs the room before comically devolving into half the cast getting set on fire was another high point.

Run, don’t walk, to see LIMBO the Return before it finishes this Sydney run on August 18.

For more information and tickets go to www.strutnfret.com/grand-electric/limbo-the-return-sydney

