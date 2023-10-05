Review: Derek Deane’s Strictly Gershwin by Queensland Ballet

Before I begin my review on Derek Deane’s Strictly Gershwin presented by Queensland Ballet, I do have to disclose something. I was born in the 90s’ and have had VERY little exposure to the works of the Gershwin Brothers before this night. That said, I have now had a big sequin-splashed serving of the Gershwin’s and I must say “S’Wonderful.”

From the moment the curtains rose, I knew I was guaranteed a night of two of my favourite things about ballet and dance. The pure effortless athleticism, skill, and poise of the dancers; and how freaking fabulously camp it can be. Add that to the live singers and Queensland Symphony Orchestra on-stage behind the performers, and we already have all the glitz, glam and artistic abundance that defined a musical era, and sent these brothers straight into the history books.

Act 1: Gershwin on Broadway

Act 1 of the show focused on the Gershwin Brother’s Broadway work and included beloved songs such as S’Wonderful and The Man I Love. Tap dancers Kris Kerr and Bill Simpson kicked things into Astaire-y good time with a tap rendition of Fascinating Rhythm (fun fact, Dr. Kris Kerr is a histopathologist by day, and tap dancer by night). Neneka Yoshida and Kohei Iwamoto then took to the stage showcasing gentle, yet powerful movements supported by the beautiful vocals of Irena Lysiuk for Someone to Watch Over Me

An American in Paris closed Act 1, and honestly, I feel like no other song would be more perfect to wrap up the first act. The stage comes alive with the ensemble of dancers, dressed as if they just stepped from the streets of 1950’s Paris. A bicyclist rides across the stage, dancers with Eiffel Tower fascinators fill the scene, French nuns and mimes gather and steal the show. As I said earlier, CAMP! Taking centerstage in place of the legendary Gene Kelly is Queensland Ballet Principal Dancer, Vito Bernasconi (who I actually interviewed not too long ago). Vito took to the role with unquestionable skill and technique, capturing Kelly’s signature charisma and an exuberant boyish charm. As someone with very little knowledge about the character of Jerry (the titular American in Paris), Vito expressed to me this fully formed character in less than 10 minutes. Along with his dance partner, Chiara Gonzalez (playing Jerry’s love interest, Lise), the duo did a spectacular job of performing the pair’s journey beautifully. The story, the scene and the spectacle all wrapped up Act 1 exactly how it should, sending us into intermission ready for more.

Act 2: Gershwin in Hollywood

Act 2 focused on (you guessed it) Gershwin in Hollywood, opening with Rhapsody in Blue – and that it was. The curtain rose to a sea of blue stoned and sequined outfits, enchanting the audience into a hymn of audible “oohs” and “ahhs”. And it wasn’t just the dancers who had a costume change, the orchestra were now donning white tuxedo jackets – perfectly matching the vibe of upscale New York Jazz clubs and Hollywood. It’s all in the details, people! This opening spectacle set the scene for Act 2, telling the audience we are entering an unforgettable era of jazz and pizzaz.

The second act was jam-packed with more numbers than Act 1, including an over-the-top U.S. Military-style number to Strike Up the Band. Think dancing soldiers, roller-skaters, cyclists and tap dancers, all dressed in stars and stripes, complete with an Uncle Sam reference at the end. A fun and high energy number which made me understand how U.S. Military propaganda worked so well in WWI.

Another highlight was a gorgeous duet of Summertime, performed by Chiara Gonzalez and Alexander Idaszak. Everything about this scene worked so well together. The beauty, strength, and grace of the pair’s performance, the sunset hews of Gonzalez’ dress and Idaszak’s burnt orange getup, all wrapped up in the warm embrace of a softly lit stage, as if the pair were dancing during the final moments of a summer sunset. Speaking of, a big shoutout to lighting designer, Howard Harrison, for a spectacular job throughout the show. Everything from the use of the ever-changing lightbulbs framing the stage, scene setting colours, as well as dramatic spotlights and silhouettes all helped to bring the audience into this era of Gershwin glitz and glamour.

Doing what a closing number does best, the Fascinating Rhythm Finale delivered a medley of all the moments we saw throughout Act 2. Each dancer had their moment in the spotlight and took us on a mini excursion of everything we enjoyed from Act 2. While I think the finale of Act 1 was more exciting and captivating, Act 2’s finale tied everything up in a neat, sequined bow.

It’s a Gersh-WIN for me

All in all, Derek Deane’s Strictly Gerswhin was an entertaining show, dripping with spectacle and bursting at the seams with talent. My only non-glowing comment would be the use of multimedia, with most numbers having an iMovie-style slideshow projected onto a screen above the performers. While this did not take away from the show, I felt that it didn’t add anything either. This element was often used to communicate scenes (e.g. an image of Paris, Broadway, or a sunset), however the use of lighting, context and costume I felt did most of that for us. I mean, there were dancers wearing Eiffel Tower fascinators and berets! To me, these elements already portrayed what was needed to the audience and didn’t need the (seemingly) stock image of scene to help us along.

Strictly Gershwin was a triple threat of sorts, often separating out the elements of song, dance, and music to shine on their own. The orchestra had moments to play and bask in overtures, and the singers each had moments in the spotlight. For those who are fans of musical theatre, this separation of different performance talents may be unusual, as we are used to the performers singing, dancing, and acting all in one. However, I found that these moments allowed us to focus on the individual talents on display, which we aren’t often given in a typical musical theatre production.

The dancers (unsurprisingly) owned centerstage for the evening, sharing with us decades of Gershwin’s beloved works by perfectly performing the choreography with purpose, character and the light bubbly fun of old Hollywood and Broadway. The costuming and lighting did their job almost too perfectly, depending on the number. Either gently taking our hand and inviting us into a world of love and emotion, or ham-fistedly exploding with the over-the-top glamour we have come to love from this era of music and dance. Simply put, if it’s the music, dancing and singing which brought Strictly Gershwin’s to life, the costuming and lighting held that life up to the spotlight, allowing the audience to enjoy every bejeweled bite to complete satisfaction.

A night of spectacle and undeniable talent, with something for literally anyone (even a Gershwin novice) to enjoy). Gleefully, with stars in my eyes and a song on my lips, I give Derek Deane’s Strictly Greshwin four Eiffel-Tower-fascinators out of five.

