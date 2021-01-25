REVIEW: Queer drama ‘It’s A Sin’ is essential viewing

Queer representation in film and TV has thrived considerably in the last few years, and just weeks into 2021 we’ve been blessed with It’s A Sin.

A five-part series from Queer As Folk creator Russell T Davies, this alternately joyous and heartbreaking drama will undoubtedly stand as one of the year’s finest productions.

The series centres around a group of interconnected young men over the course of a decade, spanning the mid 1980s to the 1990s.

It’s A Sin initially lays focus on Ritchie Tozer (Olly Alexander, lead singer of synth-pop trio Years & Years). He’s a young creative type who’s just itching to leave his small-town-minded family. “It’s different on the mainland,” his father decidedly tells him.

Claiming he’s bisexual in order to avoid admitting the obvious truth, Ritchie is the show’s loudest character. However he never feels like a stereotype, thanks in large part to the organic temperament Alexander injects into the character.

Offsetting Ritchie’s “never say die” mentality – something that proves almost frustrating when the AIDS epidemic emerges – is the more restrained Colin Morris-Jones (Callum Scott Howells) and the cross-dressing Roscoe Babatunde (Omari Douglas).

Roscoe, a Nigerian who belongs to a religious, homophobic family, finds his salvation in the likes of Ritchie and Colin.

It’s A Sin is essential viewing on streaming now

It’s A Sin is a series that never travels where you expect it to. By the end of the first episode we’ve already said goodbye to a fully realised character in one of the show’s most tragic storylines.

The series tackles serious issues, including AIDS, parental approval and predatory elders. However it does so with occasional levity to keep audiences from completely buckling under the graveness of the story at hand.

Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry offer the main cast strong support. So does the glorious 80s soundtrack throughout. Can it really be about the period without Blondie’s Call Me?

It’s A Sin is essential viewing for all audiences across the board.

It’s A Sin is streaming in Australia now on Stan. Watch the trailer below:

