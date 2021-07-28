Review: Prima Facie at Queensland Theatre is not to be missed

Prima Facie delivers a captivating one woman show at Queensland Theatre that is not to be missed, writes John Taggart.



Why is learning lines is hard? It’s because our memories are not linear.

Advertisements

Could you recall the events of your last work day in perfect chronological order? Maybe you could. But on what side of your computer was your coffee cup?

How many times did it change sides? At what times?

Not quite so easy, right? Just because we don’t remember these details in linear order, doesn’t mean that you didn’t drink coffee that day.

But for an actor, the minuscule details of a 90-minute script must be recalled perfectly.

For a victim of sexual assault, all it takes is for a lawyer to dissemble your sense of linearity to cast doubt on your testimony.

Queensland Theatre has stepped it up.

Remember this and one more thing before you keep reading: go and see Prima Facie at Queensland Theatre.

Looking broadly at what we’ve been delivered this year at Queensland Theatre it is easy to see that as far as quality of content, the company has stepped up.

We’ve been treated to some visual sumptuousness in Taming of the Shrew, and we gobbled down the wickedly spicy morsels of racially charged drama in White Pearl.



Now, Queensland Theatre demonstrates that the power of story-telling transcends the need for smoke and mirrors.

If you see Prima Facie – and I’ll say it again, you should – you’ll get no elaborate set, ensemble cast or any spectacle to speak of.

One chair, one character, one incredible text and one courageous and impossibly nuanced performance.

The thing with Prima Facie is that if you’ve read the blurb, you know the entire story.

Advertisements

Tessa (played by Sheridan Harbridge) is an accomplished criminal defence barrister who has, on multiple occasions, defended accused perpetrators of sexual assault.

She describes this process with a hideous cocktail of glee and remorse, indicating the simplicity with which a victim’s story can be stripped of its linearity and dependability to become insufficient for constituting truth.

But when she later becomes the victim of rape herself and undergoes the harrowing process of bringing down the perpetrator, not even her experiences on the other side of the witness stand will help her.

We know the story before we see it. So why see it?

I’m so glad you asked.

Harbridges performance is, in a word, extraordinary.

I’ve been bored to tears in a plethora of one-person-performances where an actor’s best attempts to jump from character to character, to take up space and manipulate tension are poorly sustained or too forced.

Not here.

Sherdian Harbridge relays her story with a charisma that would get her invited to any number of dinner parties. It’s charming, capturing and impressively controlled.

Lee Lewis’s direction is importantly understated and at times, I felt like I was on the other side of a restaurant table with friends. While in others, I was a trusted confidant, hearing vital truths meant only for my ears.

The uncannily vivid imagery was so immersive that when it was over, I found myself confounded that all I had been looking at was just a single woman and a single chair for almost two hours.

But what a poignant visual metaphor for the experience of sexual assault victims who pursue justice.

We may ‘know the story’ before we see it, but what we learn about is the tumultuous, isolating and humiliating experience that sits at the core of any woman’s story of acting against sexual assault.

All we are, are stories. But our stories do not come to us as linear.

Prima Facie shows us just how easy it is to shred a person’s sense of linearity; how easy it is to dismantle and discredit our truths and how the legal system weaponizes this fact against vulnerable women every day.

Prima Facie shows us that we don’t think about stories enough. Prima Facie shows us how vitally, desperately, crucially important it is to think about the nature of stories and storytelling in a world where all we are, all that forms our view of the world, ourselves and our truth… is stories.

See Prima Facie at Queensland Theatre until the 7th of August. Tickets online HERE.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.