REVIEW: Kylie Minogue saves 2020 with new album ‘Disco’

The Sportsman Hotel’s resident DJ Merlin recommends Kylie Minogue’s new unabashedly dance-heavy album Disco. Read his review below.

She’s done it again. The fabulous Ms Minogue has delivered an amazing offering chock-full of dancefloor goodness with Disco.

Across her long career, Kylie has been an avid supporter of (and been supported by) the LGBTIQA+ community. And Disco is yet another camp dance classic from the Disco Diva herself.

The new album is Kylie’s fifteenth, and her first new music since 2018’s Golden.

Disco is a mix of great electronic sound and classic disco from days gone by, at a time when we really need some euphoric escapism.

Kylie delivers rump-shaking basslines on tracks “Magic”, “Miss A Thing” and “Dance Floor Darling”, as well as sexy dance tones on lead single “Say Something”.

Hi energy disco grooves feature in “Where Does The DJ Go”, “Supernova” and “I Love It”. Disco is one album destined to make you long for the dancefloor.

For those like me who buy physical media, there’s a wide selection of different formats on offer, from coloured vinyl to deluxe CDs and even a cassette (how retro!).

Do yourselves a massive favour and check this one out. You won’t be disappointed!

Kylie Minogue’s Disco is out now. Listen to new single “Magic” below:

Kylie Minogue may break incredible chart record with ‘DISCO’

To promote the new album, Kylie livestreamed a Infinite Disco concert worldwide featuring songs from the album.

With DISCO, Kylie may break an incredible chart record if the album reaches #1 in the UK.

If it does top the UK chart, Kylie will be the first female solo artist to have a number one album over five successive decades, from the 1980s onward.

Back home, Kylie Minogue first hit #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart with Light Years in October 2000. Fever, X, Kiss Me Once and Golden also topped the Australian charts.

Kylie created DISCO at her home in London while in COVID-19 lockdown. She transformed her home into a DIY studio during the pandemic.

“I probably got the best part of six weeks in the studio and then had to keep working from home,” she recalled on The Graham Norton Show.

“We got some professional gear in, but I had to set it up. So I gave myself an engineer credit on the album!

“I had to use a clothes rack, blankets and a duvet [to record at home]. A home studio sounds far more glamorous than it is.”

On the album’s inspiration, Kylie explained, “I was 10 in 1978 and was obsessed with ABBA. I’d play my parents albums over and over again and disco became part of me as a kid.

“I felt the pull on the Golden Tour and our fantasy version of Studio 54.

“I loved it and that was when the seed was sown to head back to the disco.”

