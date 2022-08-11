Review: Between Me and Myself – Sandra Willson

Sandra Willson served 18 years in NSW psychiatric hospitals and prisons for the murder of a taxi driver. That made her the state’s longest-serving woman prisoner. Between Me and Myself is Sandra Willson’s story.

She can now tell us the devastating story of her long imprisonment from beyond the grave. During her time in jail, and after her release, Sandra Willson worked on the story of her life. When she died, she left her papers to her local church. Historian Rebecca Jennings has painstakingly brought together Sandra’s writings into the memoir, Between Me and Myself, and helped the former prisoner finally find her voice, years after her death.

Growing up in Sydney in the 1940s and 1950s, Sandra Willson knew she was different. At a time when openly gay women were unheard of, Sandra navigated a path of her own. Her memoir recounts her struggles with gender and sexuality in a world unwilling to listen to or understand her.

Sandra recounts with frank honestly the women she loved and those who sought to keep her from being her true self. She tells of her struggle to conform to gender norms and find her place in the world. Not to excuse her actions, but to document the world she felt forced to survive in. Her story highlights injustice at the hands of a system that failed her and many others.

Fired for wearing men’s clothing, and arrested for loving a woman, Sandra came to see that the world she lived in had no place for her.

Following the loss of another relationship, she hailed a cab and shot the driver in cold blood.

Following her subsequent arrest, a jury found Sandra not guilty on grounds of insanity. She was instead committed to a psychiatric hospital where her 18-year incarceration began. Her memoir documents the mistreatment she experienced during her time both in hospital and the subsequent prison time that followed.

Between Me and Myself is a chilling reminder of a world that generations of queer people were forced to live in. The book tells a devastating story of resilience and one woman’s struggle to reclaim her life.

