Revenge Porn Weatherman on break for mental health

Revenge porn weatherman Erick Adame is taking a break from social media for the sake of his mental health.

Erick Adame enjoyed an almost 15-year career as a television meteorologist with Spectrum NY1. The popular New York weatherman was nominated for two Emmys.

But he lost his job after someone sent his bosses explicit screenshots of him performing on an adult cam site

Unfortunately, illegally recorded footage of Erick’s performances included the weatherman giving out his address and phone number live on cam and inviting viewers to drop by for sex.

“Whore me out”

Erick Adame also allowed a viewer to type his name in the comments and later wrote it on his chest with a marker. He spoke of fantasising about having sex with his boss on camera and asked viewers to ‘whore me out’.

“Please guys, I’m f_cking begging you to whore me out…

“I wouldn’t mind being pissed on right now…

“I have something to say. My name is Erick Adame. I’m a nasty f_cking cumslut…

“I’m trying to get someone to f_ck me in cam.

“That’s the whole idea. For you guys to whore me out.”

On Friday, Erick Adame posted to social media that he continued to struggle financially and mentally a year after his firing.

“The toll this has taken on me mentally and financially is hard to even begin to describe. I’m still pushing forward and trying my hardest to stay positive but I need to take a break from social media.”

If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.