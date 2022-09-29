Revenge porn weatherman Erick Adame: ‘wh*re me out’

A week ago, New York weatherman Erick Adame revealed his employer sacked him because he “secretly appeared on an adult webcam website.”

In a subsequent appearance on MSNBC, the weatherman raised the spectre of revenge porn.

“I do feel that I’m a victim, whether or not that’s going to be classified as revenge porn or not. Someone intentionally trying to hurt me and make me lose my career, that is obviously a point where I’m a victim.”

However, footage of one of Erick Adame’s numerous broadcasts on Chaturbate and Cam4, suggests he invited exposure.

The Desk reports that three days after Christmas, the weatherman gave out his mobile number and address on Chaturbate and invited nearby viewers to pop over for sex.

A viewer then posted Erick Adame’s name in the chat. He did not delete the comment, block the viewer or stop the broadcast. Instead, he acknowledged the comment and continued.

“At this point, I’m pretty sure my first name, last name, address, has all f_cking been out there, and this pussy still hasn’t been f_cked.”

The person who shared the content with Erick Adame’s employer is obviously a right prick. But the weatherman can’t say he didn’t ask for it.

“I think it’d be hot if my boss saw me. I would love my boss to f_ck me on camera.”

After requesting a phrase he could write on his chest, the weatherman scrawled ‘Erick Slut Adame NY1’ on his body with a marker. Adame worked at the time at Spectrum News NY1.

Whore me out

In audio shared by The Desk, Erick Adame says, “Please guys, I’m f_cking begging you to whore me out…

“I wouldn’t mind being pissed on right now…

“I have something to say. My name is Erick Adame. I’m a nasty f_cking cumslut…

“I’m trying to get someone to f_ck me in cam.

“That’s the whole idea. For you guys to whore me out.”

Last week Erick Adame filed for a court order to obtain the names of website users who shared recorded copies of his broadcasts.

After identifying the owner of the website, we entered a discussion about the content QNews reported on and he agreed to take action.

I specifically requested the deletion of baited nude underage footage of a Brisbane influencer and baited footage of a closeted professional Australian sportsman. (QNews also reported the underage content to the police.) I also requested that the website delete references to the two men. The sportsman was particularly distraught about the potential harm to his career and personal life. Further, I asked for a ban on a user selling the personal details of an Australian man who is reputedly the world’s top-earning male sex cammer.

The website owner agreed.

“I just feel bad about the situation and want to work to improve it and really appreciate you bringing light to the situation.”

I then stopped writing about the site, confident people’s privacy would be respected.

However, soon after, videos of the influencer and sportsman reappeared. Although the top-earning male cammer geo-blocks his broadcasts in Australia, users continue to share his recorded content on the site.

I gave up. No person can hold back the tide.

However, since Erick Adame’s legal action, the site deleted thousands of pages of shared Chaturbate footage, no doubt to the relief of the numerous broadcasters worldwide whose sole income derives from producing adult content.

