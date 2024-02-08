Reuben Kaye returns to the Opera House with ‘Opera Up Late’

Sydney’s iconic Opera House is set to host an evening that promises to defy the traditional boundaries of opera with a twist only Reuben Kaye could deliver.

The irrepressible Kaye is returning to the Sydney Opera House with his irreverent take on all things operatic.

Held at Joan Sutherland Theatre on March 1, Opera Up Late is a unique mix of opera, comedy, and cabaret. Experience opera anew in this celebration of queer romance, comedy, and art.

Audiences are set to be treated to a wildly entertaining night of clever comedy, drag, high-camp musical homage, and the world’s most famous arias.

Star-Studded Lineup

Featuring the talents of operatic tenor Benjamin Rasheed, mezzo-soprano Ruth Strutt, soprano Cathy-Di Zhang, and musical theatre star Georgina Hopson. The event is a showcase of diversity and talent. Paul Fitzsimon, Opera Australia’s Chorus Master, will lead the musical direction, ensuring each note resonates with the audience’s soul.

Reuben Kaye has cemented himself as one of the biggest names in comedy and cabaret, both locally and overseas, with a massive following on Tiktok, Youtube and Instagram. His subversive comedy and quick wit are matched only by his impressive vocal range and his love of opera.

“Ever since I first forced my parents to watch me re-enact the final scenes of Carmen in full costume at 8 years old in the living room I have dreamed of this moment. And I plan to approach it with just as much subtlety, dignity and restraint.” Kaye said.

Unmissable Event Details

Opera Up Late promises a seamless blend of high culture and high camp, making it a must-see event for anyone looking for an extraordinary night out in Sydney.

In a world that often takes itself too seriously- Reuben Kaye and his cast offer a refreshing perspective on opera.

It’s a celebration of diversity, art, and the joy of living life out loud. So, mark your calendars for March 1, 2024, and be dazzled by the brilliance of Opera Up Late at the Sydney Opera House.

Friday 1 March 2024 at 10:45 pm

Joan Sutherland Theatre, Sydney Opera House

Running time: Approximately 1 hour with no interval

Bookings: Adult tickets from $69 (fees may apply) – OA Box Office (02) 9318 8200 or www.opera.org.au/

