Reuben Kaye recognised with the Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Icon Award

Cabaret star Reuben Kaye has been announced as the recipient of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival 2024 Icon Award.

Brash, cheeky, and brutally funny, the multi-award-winning Australian comedian, singer and writer has been a crowd favourite at Adelaide Cabaret Festival, performing his countless sold-out shows throughout the years.

The cabaret icon returns to Adelaide Cabret Festival this year with his brand-new show, The End – Songs of Finality and Farewell, during the last weekend of late-night shows on June 21 and 22 in the Banquet Room.

“Reuben Kaye is the essence of modern cabaret,” Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Artistic Director Virginia Gay said.

“Magnetic, irreverent, howlingly funny, and the truest and best spirit of mischief – which you would know if he’s ever sat spreadeagled, upside-down on you in one of his shows (lucky you).

“He takes cabaret back to its roots as a (fabulously entertaining) way to fight oppression, and he is beloved in every city he’s ever played.

“He is mischief, wit, sex, and sass… and we are deeply lucky to have him.”

In a statment on Instagram, Kaye said he “couldn’t be more honoured or more grateful” to receive the award.

The Adelaide Cabaret Festival’s Cabaret Icon Award celebrates and acknowledges pioneers of the Australian cabaret industry. The first Cabaret Icon Award was presented in 2013 when the festival was under the artistic direction of Kate Ceberano.

Notable past recipients include Reg Livermore AO, Rhonda Burchmore OAM, and Matt Gilbertson, Hans.

