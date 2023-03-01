Entertainment

Reuben Kaye dropped a dirty joke about Jesus on The Project

Jordan Hirst
Comedian Reuben Kaye on The Project
Gay comedian Reuben Kaye got a dirty joke about Jesus onto The Project on Tuesday night.

The camp comedian and singer appeared on the show to plug his Aussie tour and discussed with the panel the comments he gets on social media over his sexuality and his drag, especially from religious folk.

“The audience in the room is normally very supportive,” Reuben explained.

“But online, once they have the anonymity of a screen behind them, is where you get some real gems,” he said.

“I get a whole bunch on TikTok coming at me from a religious angle, right? Which I think is hilarious because queer people, LGBTQIA+ people, predate any idea of God.

“We’re present in the animal kingdom. If you go prior to the Cambrian explosion, I’m sure there were two amoebas listening to Lady Gaga, doing poppers and banging away.

“So, I think it’s hilarious when someone messages me and says, ‘you have to accept Jesus’s love or you will burn in hell’.

“Because I love Jesus. I love any man who can get nailed for three days straight and come back for more.”

Reuben Kaye ‘s joke left The Project‘s studio audience laughing but co-host Waleed Aly in stunned silence.

But some weren’t happy, calling for the show to be axed, with one person tweeting, “Would be nice to see an apology for the insulting comments made about Jesus.”

Another wrote, “You owe the public an apology and furthermore, this horrible program cancelled.”

But somebody else wrote, “People losing their MINDS over @ReubenKaye on The Project doing some Jesus gear. It’s FUNNY. Grow up.”

Reuben Kaye was on The Project to plug his upcoming tour Live And Intimidating.

He’s at the Adelaide Fringe Festival in March, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in April, as well as the Perth Comedy Festival and Brisbane Comedy Festival in May.

“I want to poke the bear,” Reuben said of his comedy.

“I’m so thickly spread around this country that I might as well be systemic racism.”

Watch the full chat below:

