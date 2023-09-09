Return of the Obama and the Alleged Gay Lover Show

The Obama and the Alleged Gay Lover Show had its first outing in 2008. But it is back for Season Two in 2023. American Talk Show fabulist Tucker Carlson recently devoted air time to Larry Sinclair, the alleged gay lover.

Larry Sinclair first popped up during the 2008 American Presidential Election Campaign. He claimed that in 1999 he smoked crack in the back of a limousine with then Illinois Senator Barrack Obama and had sex with the future president. He even offered identifying details of the Presidential Penis: 8″, uncut.

In June 2008, Larry Sinclair booked a room at the National Press Club in Washington to answer questions about the alleged affair. With him, his kilt-clad lawyer, Montgomery Blair Sibley.

Why are you wearing a kilt?

“I don’t mean to be impudent,” asked a reporter, “but why are you wearing a kilt?”

“It has to do with genitalia. If you are on the smaller side, then pants are not uncomfortable,” responded the lawyer.

Allegedly, Montgomery Blair Sibley possessed such massive genitalia that wearing trousers caused him discomfort. (It should be noted Mr Sibley was not under oath.)

Much of the press conference was consumed with questions about Sibley’s suspended Florida Bar license and Larry Sinclair’s criminal record.

Answers: Sibley was suspended for being a vexatious litigant and Sinclair possessed an extensive rap sheet for petty crime and fraud stretching back to 1981.

Sinclair produced as much evidence of his sexual adventure with Barack Obama as Sibey did of his massive dick. That is SFA, zero, zilch, zip, nil, nought, nothing.

Tucker Carlson

None of that dissuaded former Fox News host Tucker Carlson from giving airtime to Larry Sinclair on his Tucker on X.

“A guy came forward, Larry Sinclair, and said, I’ll sign an affidavit. And he did. I’ll take a lie detector. And he did. ‘I smoked crack with Barack Obama and had sex with him.'”

Tucker failed to mention that Larry Sinclair failed that lie detector test in 2008. 😲

Oh, the good old American far-right. Say anything. Tell any lie. But sadly, there’s an Australian contagion.

More of the far-right:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.