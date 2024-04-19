Retiring senator Janet Rice wants to marry her partner Anne

Greens Senator Janet Rice has retired from politics, and after years of fighting for marriage equality has said she now hopes to marry her partner Anne.

Senator Rice, who’s from Victoria and was first elected in 2013, announced her retirement plans last year. For years, Janet was her party’s LGBTQIA+ spokesperson. Today (April 19), Janet officially stepped down.

“It’s been a huge ten years and it’s been a privilege to work alongside my colleagues, grassroots activists, and the community,” she said on Friday.

“[We’ve] achieved some huge wins, from marriage equality, to ending native forest logging in Victoria and Western Australia, and negotiating for better legislation on climate and housing.

“I’m sad to end this chapter, but also excited for what’s to come.

“I’m planning on having some time off, but not too much. I’ll keep working with people here and worldwide for justice and human rights, a safe climate and protecting our environment.”

Janet Rice said her Greens successor, Steph Hodgins May, will be formally sworn in next month.

‘Marriage equality means Anne and I can get married’

Janet Rice delivered her valedictory Senate speech a few weeks ago. The Greens politician described her work on the marriage equality campaign and the all-important legislation as one of her crowning achievements.

The bisexual senator hinted that after years of campaigning, a same-sex marriage was on the horizon for her.

“For me now, marriage equality means that my partner Anne and I, who have been together for the past two years, can get married,” she said.

“And newsflash, we reckon we probably will. I love you, Anne.”

Anne was watching on from the public gallery as the chamber applauded.

Senator Rice also thanked her late wife Penny Whetton, who was transgender. Penny died in 2019.

“Marriage equality meant I could stay married to my late wife Penny and she could change her birth certificate to say ‘female’ without us having to get divorced,” Janet said.

“Penny was such a star during the campaign for marriage equality.

“As a trans woman, she put herself out of her comfort zone to speak up, to say love was love and that all we wanted was to stay married.

“Being married to a trans woman inspired me to be such a fierce defender of trans and gender-diverse people during the campaign and beyond.

“I feel so grateful for Penny’s love and support and our lives together until her sad, sudden passing four years ago.”

‘If you don’t fight, you lose’

Janet Rice said her advocacy for LGBTQIA+ equality will continue post-politics, as the government negotiates religious discrimination legislation.

“I will continue fighting outside parliament against any bill that acts only as a Trojan horse for hate,” she said.

“There’s still discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people baked into our laws and our society.”

She concluded, “My final words: stay hopeful that things can change and keep working determinedly towards that change.

“Just because we haven’t reached where we need to be yet doesn’t mean we can’t and we won’t.

“We have to keep at it because one thing is certain: if you don’t fight, you lose. So onwards and upwards.”

