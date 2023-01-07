Resilience: bouncing back from adversity

Resilience is the ability to function well in the face of adversity and bounce back. Similar to a drag queen losing a lip-sync-for-your-life but still laughing as she rips her tucking tape off. Resilience is an important life skill and Paul Martin has strategies to help you build yours.

The resilience mythbuster

Let’s dismiss the biggest myth about resilience straight up. Resilience is not a superhero power. Affecting a frigid dispassionate nature immune to normal human emotional response is for the movies. In real life, suppressing our emotions actually undermines resilience.

Some people do seem to do resilience better. Like an Energiser Bunny, they keep on keeping on, whatever life throws their way.

So, can we learn strategies for building resilience? Yes — and we need resilience — especially in times of amplified stress.

Self-sabotage

Sadly, society still badly sucks on the issues of sexual, biological and sexual diversity. Because of that, some of us incur damage from other people’s behaviour. Increasing your awareness of the damage by identifying underlying beliefs that self-sabotage your thinking is important.

For example, if every time the younger you exposed your authentic self, people labelled you as defective, you will probably believe that you are inherently defective. That idea will reside quietly in your brain, only to emerge during times of stress.

So, when you’re going through a tough time, tune into your self-doubts and write them down. Include everything you beat yourself up over. When you feel better, pull out the list and challenge those thoughts.

Be more flexible

Increasing our personal flexibility can also help us deal with the unexpected issues that come our way. At times we can become set in our thinking — developing strident beliefs about how things ‘should’ be. But we must deal with the world as it is, not as we think it should be, so don’t pile pressure on yourself with unrealistic expectations.

Developing a problem-solving mentality will also prove helpful. Refuse to wallow in negative emotion. Instead, observe your feelings, regain composure and look at issues as problems that need solving.

Being a part of a community and developing meaningful relationships also assists in building resilience. We are hard-wired to be social, and when we neglect this, it can weaken our ability to deal with difficult stuff.

Then there are simple basics like good food, sleep and activity. As humans, when times are tough, we want to hide under the covers, eat pizza, ignore the phone and basically vege out. That’s natural. But doing the opposite, confronting the issue and dealing with it, will often result in a better outcome.

These things can seem easy when you read them but challenging to put into action. If you feel that it is important to improve your resilience, but you keep struggling, seeing your GP for a Mental Health Care Plan and seeing a psychologist who has experience in our communities such as those in Centre for Human Potential, could be a great step forward.

