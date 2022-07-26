Republican attends gay son’s wedding after voting down marriage bill

A Republican Congressman has attended and celebrated his gay son’s wedding just three days after he voted against codifying same-sex marriage in federal law.

The Pennsylvania representative spoke at the wedding in Philadelphia, to declare he and his wife were “blessed” to attend the wedding after “hoping and praying” their three sons would find their “one true love”.

“We hope and pray they’re going to find that one true love so that they have the opportunity to experience that – someone to grow old with,” he said, according to Buzzfeed.

“So we’re just really thankful that you’re here.”

Thompson went on, “We love it when they find their one true love, especially when they become a part of our families then. That’s what we’re rooting for.”

The politician’s office also confirmed to media, “Congressman and Mrs Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life.

“The Thompsons are very happy to welcome their new son-in-law into their family.”

Republican voted against Respect for Marriage Act

But just days earlier, Republican Congressman Glenn Thompson was one of 157 House Republicans to vote against a bill codifying the right to same-sex and interracial marriages into law.

Democrats put forward – and passed – the Respect For Marriage Act legislation in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to scrap constitutional protections for abortion access.

Thompson’s son’s same-sex wedding ceremony took place three days later.

But the Republican’s press secretary has panned the bill “nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress.”

But forty-seven Republicans broke with Thompson and their colleagues to pass the bill. It will next go to the Senate.

The legislation was sparked by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ supporting opinion in the ruling overturning Roe v Wade, triggering abortion bans across the US.

As a result, the court’s ruling has sparked fears that other high-profile precedents could be next.

Justice Thomas wrote that the top court should also revisit past decisions guaranteeing nationwide same-sex marriage and contraception access.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.