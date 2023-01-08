Reports jealous partner murdered Edwin Chiloba

Kenyan news sites report that Edwin Chiloba’s partner murdered the fashion designer and activist on New Year’s Day. Jackton Odhiambo allegedly became enraged after discovering Edwin cheated on him.

Police found the popular young designer’s body in a tin box beside a road outside the township of Eldoret on Friday. They arrested Jackton Odhiambo soon after.

Eldoret police state neighbours heard loud arguments after the pair arrived home at 3 am after partying on New Year’s Eve. On Tuesday, neighbours complained about a foul smell emanating from Edwin’s apartment. Police stated that “neighbours [then] saw a vehicle leaving the apartment with two gentlemen alongside the suspect who loaded the box on the vehicle.”

According to social media posts, freelance photographer Jackton Odhiambo is Edwin Chiloba’s longtime partner. It is reported he has now confessed to strangling Edwin and disposing of his body with the help of friends.

Relationships struggle under existing laws and social attitudes

A Nairobi gay man told QNews that relationships are difficult for LGBTIQA+ Kenyans because of both criminal law and societal pressures.

“The law here punishes gay sex with up to 14 year’s jail. The police don’t arrest very many gays for sex acts. But according to rumour, that’s because they’d rather collect a bribe. Life is extra hard for LGBT Kenyans because of the law, the constant risk of blackmail and family pressure. Many families toss gay kids out of home, or give them a choice: conversion therapy or jail.

“Relationships are especially difficult for us. Most couples remain closeted and need to find excuses for living together and not marrying opposite-sex partners. That places a lot of extra pressure on the relationship.”

