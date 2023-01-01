Replaying greatest hits of Pointer Sisters after Anita’s death

Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters died of cancer on Saturday, aged 74.

The daughters of a pastor grew up singing gospel music in church. Their parents banned them from rock and roll and the blues. But the sisters listened to ‘the devil’s music’ whenever they escaped their parent’s supervision.

As the Pointer Sisters, they enjoyed chart success during the 1970s and 1980s. Consisting of various lineups of the sisters Bonnie, June, Ruth and Anita Pointer, they had a string of hits, including ‘I’m So Excited’, ‘Jump (For My Love)’, and ‘Neutron Dance’. Known for their energetic stage performances, their diverse musical style blended elements of pop, disco, jazz, and funk. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

The Pointer Sisters’ stage aesthetic consisted of a thrift-shop look inspired by their childhood poverty. The sisters also enjoyed dressing in period costumes, and fans often dressed like them at concerts. The group enjoyed a wide gay following, especially during the disco era, and sometimes performed at New York’s famed Continental Baths.

Sisters June and Bonnie died previously, leaving Ruth the only surviving member of the group.

Anita Pointer

Anita Pointer’s publicist said she died surrounded by family at her Beverly Hills home.

“While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie are at peace. She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us.”

I’m So Excited

Jump (For My Love)

Neutron Dance

