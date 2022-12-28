Renowned fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot dead at 58

Queensland fashion designer Daniel Lightfoot died aged 58 on Christmas Eve. Ex-wife Suzie Lightfoot posted a tribute to her former husband on Instagram.

“With great sadness, I share the terrible news that Daniel Lightfoot passed away on Christmas Day. He is so loved by his beautiful daughter Paris ( the light of his life) and his close family, Allison, Kenny, Elizabeth, Ben and Amy. Daniel touched so many lives through his incredible talent, craftsmanship and vision of beauty. He turned a simple piece of fabric into something truly magical and made the women he dressed shine like diamonds.

“I know how much he will be missed by all his friends, colleagues and clients from his glorious fashion years. He will always be lovingly remembered for his wicked sense of humour and sharp wit, appreciation for French Champaign, diamonds and bling, yellow roses, love of a good party, expensive cars, and dancing like everyone was watching. (because they were!)

“Rest in peace, beautiful Daniel. You are safe now and can be the man you want to be again in heaven dressing all those beautiful angels in your creations.”

Suzi Lightfoot also said the family would appreciate privacy at this time. They will announce arrangements for a celebration of Daniel Lightfoot’s life ‘in due course’.

27 RAQ Fashion Design Awards

Named Queensland’s best designer in 1986, Daniel Lightfoot subsequently won 27 RAQ Fashion Design Awards and two Australian Fashion Awards. He dressed local and international celebrities including Liza Minnelli and former Governor-General Dame Quentin Bryce. Australia’s then most prestigious department store, David Jones, stocked his designs.

His daughter Paris spoke about her father in a tribute aired on 9News on Tuesday night.

“We want to celebrate everything that he did and just remember him as the light of the party and the fun, crazy hilarious person that he was.”

