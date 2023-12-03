Renewed call for LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner

Just Equal Australia this week renewed its call for an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner following the tabling of Government legislation establishing an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.

Spokesperson Brian Greig said Just Equal welcomed the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.

“However, the Government’s initiative highlights the lack of an equivalent Commissioner for the LGBTIQA+ community.

“The Human Rights Commission has commissioners for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, women, young people, older people, racial minorities and people with disability.

“The glaring omission of an LGBTIQA+ Commissioner sends the message that our rights are less important.

“This stigmatising message has been underlined by the establishment of an Anti-Slavery Commissioner.”

LGBTIQA+ human rights under siege

“At a time when LGBTIQA+ human rights are increasingly under siege the appointment of a stand-alone Commissioner is urgent.”

In 2016 then shadow Attorney-General, Mark Dreyfus, promised to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner. However, Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, dropped the policy before the last federal election. In 2022, Labor voted down a move by the Greens and independents to establish such a Commissioner.

Brian Greig said the Government committed to appointing a stand-alone Religious Discrimination Commissioner but not an LGBTIQA+ Human Rights Commissioner. However, the 2018 Ruddock religious freedom review recommended against a Religious Discrimination Commissioner.

“The Government’s priorities are inconsistent and deeply skewed when it wants to appoint a Religious Discrimination Commissioner, despite such a position having been found unnecessary and refuses to appoint an LGBTIQA+ Commissioner when such a position is long overdue.”

For the latest LGBTIQIA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.