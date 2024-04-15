Music

Reneé Rapp brought The L Word cast and Kesha to Coachella

Renee Rapp with Kesha at Coachella
Reneé Rapp brought out the cast of The L Word and Kesha during her debut set at Coachella today in one of the festival’s gayest moments.

The lesbian singer-songwriter took over the Outdoor Theatre at the annual Californian outdoor music and arts festival on Sunday (Monday Australian time).

Reneé’s Coachella stage featured two giant pairs of scissors (get it?), and her set just got gayer from there.

Right at the start, the original cast of The L Word came out on stage to introduce Reneé.

Actors Katherine Moennig, Leisha Hailey and Jennifer Beals as well as creator Ilene Chaiken told the huge Coachella crowd they were all from Reneé’s “favourite show” and introduced the singer.

During the set, Reneé Rapp also brought out her pop idol Kesha. She told the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, this, I think, is the hottest person on the earth. Everybody put your f___ing hands together for Kesha.”

Kesha made her way out on the stage, wearing a white top with “I Am Mother” printed on it. Iconic.

The two singers then performed Kesha’s Tik Tok with one very important tweak. Kesha changed her original opening line from “Wake up in the morning feeling like P Diddy” to “Wake up in the morning like fuck P Diddy”. (The rapper is facing sexual assault allegations and is accused of sex trafficking.)

Reneé Rapp is known for her Mean Girls role

Reneé Rapp released her debut album Snow Angel last year. The singer-slash-actress is also well known for starring as Regina George in the Broadway musical version of Mean Girls.

She then reprised the role in this year’s musical film Mean Girls, released 20 years after Tina Fey’s original film.

