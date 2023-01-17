Music

‘Game-changing soul diva’ Renée Geyer dies age 69

Jordan Hirst
Publicity photo of Australian jazz and soul singer Renee Geyer
Image: Supplied

Beloved Australian jazz and soul singer Renée Geyer has died at the age of 69.

The Melbourne-born singer’s record label The Mushroom Group confirmed the news with “immense sadness” on Tuesday.

“Renée Geyer has passed away from complications following hip surgery,” a statement from her family read.

“While in hospital, it was discovered that Renée also had inoperable lung cancer.

“She was in no pain and died peacefully amongst family and friends. Naturally, we are all utterly devastated.”

Renée remembered as ‘game-changing soul diva’

Renée Geyer rose to fame in the 1970s after releasing her first of fifteen studios album in 1973. By 1982, she had five albums certified gold in Australia.

The singer, known for 70s hits “It’s a Man’s Man’s World”, “Heading in the Right Direction” and “Stares and Whispers”, went on to enjoy a successful career here and overseas across five decades.

Renée, known for her husky vocals, described herself as “a white Hungarian Jew from Australia sounding like a 65-year-old black man from Alabama”.

“I’m lucky I was born with an old voice,” she said.

LGBTIQ+ audiences adored Renée, and the singer loved them right back. She once described her relationship with the community as like “a marriage” that stayed together throughout her career, praising gay fans for not only their passion but also their honesty.

In recent years, Renée still performed regularly around the country. Her death comes just weeks after she gave her last performance to a sellout crowd.

“Just last month, Renée sang to a full house and was looking forward to another busy year ahead doing what she loved most – performing for her loyal fans around the country,” her family said.

“She is one of the most highly regarded singers in contemporary music – her unique vocal sound influences countless singers to this day.

“Renée was irrepressible, cheeky and loyal and her musical legacy speaks for itself, with her performing and recording career spanning five decades.”

Marcia Hines was among those who shared tributes to Renée Geyer on Twitter.

“A game changer. A soul diva. My sister in song,” Marcia wrote.

“Heartfelt condolences to her family and friends, and to the Australian music industry as a whole who have just lost a person who possessed one of the greatest voices I have ever heard.”

Renée Geyer was ‘a force of nature and a national treasure’

Renée Geyer joined the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005. In 2013 she was the first woman to join the Music Victoria Hall of Fame.

She received the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018.

“Renée lived her life as she performed – on her own terms and to the fullest,” her family said.

“Beloved and respected, she was a force of nature and a national treasure. Her passing leaves a giant void in the Australian music industry.”

Her family will announce plans for her memorial soon, and requested donations to Support Act “as a way of giving back to an industry that loved her so much”.

