Remember gay granddads Mitch and Mark from The Block?

Few reality TV contestants have as big an impact as gay granddads Mitch and Mark during their two seasons on The Block. And certainly few granddads!

So, what have they been up to since they took out the win in 2021?

In 2022, the boys dropped in on The Block Treechange distribute samples from their homewares brand Mitch and Mark Home. However, the pair have now shuttered their flagship store at Newport.

Also on the chopping block is the one-bedroom Potts Point investment apartment they bought for $680,000 in 2015.

Everyone’s favourite gay granddads listed the property with a price guide of $1.05 million. The conveniently located one-bedroom apartment has a lovely long balcony but no car space.

The listing for the home reads, “A truly sumptuous apartment with nothing to do but move in and enjoy the enviable Potts Point lifestyle.”

Meanwhile, judging by their social media, the pair have no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Check out their Instagram replete with pics from Rocky Horror, Sydney Harbour Cruises, opening nights, book launches and more.

