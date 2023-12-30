Regret rate for gender-affirming surgery less than 1%.

While bigots continue to bang on about ‘trans regret’, the facts continue to reveal that very few people regret undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

< 1% experience trans regret

In an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, three researchers from John Hopkins University state that — after examining all available evidence — they find that less than 1% of people who undergo gender-affirming surgery suffer from the much-cited trans regret.

TERFs love to bang on about trans regret.

The alleged high incidence of people undergoing supposedly irreversible gender-affirming surgery and then regretting it.

It’s all very conditional. You’ll notice the words ‘alleged’ and ‘supposedly’.

Because facts rarely accompany statements about trans regret.

But sadly, the current wave of legislation banning gender-affirming care for young Americans often relies on the unsubstantiated claims of TERFs.

However, the John Hopkins researchers found the broader population experience a much higher rate of surgical regret than those undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

“This rate of surgical regret among (transgender and gender diverse) patients appears to be substantially lower than rates of surgical regret following similar procedures among the broader population, including cisgender individuals.”

[Similar procedures would include surgery like a mastectomy necessitated by cancer treatment.]

“In fact, one systematic review found that the average prevalence of surgical regret was 14.4% among all research studies analyzed.”

< 1% compared to 14.4%

There’s a fact we won’t hear from TERFS.

