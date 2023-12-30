Health

Regret rate for gender-affirming surgery less than 1%.

gender-affirming surgery trans regret

While bigots continue to bang on about ‘trans regret’, the facts continue to reveal that very few people regret undergoing gender-affirming surgery.  

< 1% experience trans regret

In an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association, three researchers from John Hopkins University state that — after examining all available evidence — they find that less than 1% of people who undergo gender-affirming surgery suffer from the much-cited trans regret.

TERFs love to bang on about trans regret.

The alleged high incidence of people undergoing supposedly irreversible gender-affirming surgery and then regretting it.

It’s all very conditional. You’ll notice the words ‘alleged’ and ‘supposedly’.

Because facts rarely accompany statements about trans regret.

But sadly, the current wave of legislation banning gender-affirming care for young Americans often relies on the unsubstantiated claims of TERFs.

However, the John Hopkins researchers found the broader population experience a much higher rate of surgical regret than those undergoing gender-affirming surgery.

“This rate of surgical regret among (transgender and gender diverse) patients appears to be substantially lower than rates of surgical regret following similar procedures among the broader population, including cisgender individuals.”

[Similar procedures would include surgery like a mastectomy necessitated by cancer treatment.]

“In fact, one systematic review found that the average prevalence of surgical regret was 14.4% among all research studies analyzed.”

< 1% compared to 14.4% 

There’s a fact we won’t hear from TERFS.

Sorry TERFs – most trans youth continue treatment as adults.

Hey Channel 7: Grace Hyland has no regrets!

‘Horrified’: Non-binary Aussie launches petition against Channel 7.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Destiny Rogers

Destiny Rogers began her media career in mainstream newspapers, starting work straight after high school at Mirror News, later to become News Ltd. However, finding work at a weekly tabloid unsatisfying, she left for a career in entertainment. After beginning her entertainment career in drag shows, she branched out to MCing: strip shows, fashion parades, corporate events and more. From the late 80s, she worked for a decade as a wildlife show manager, performing 8 shows a day herself with Australian wildlife including crocodiles and deadly poisonous snakes. Other career highlights include managing nightclubs and working in an adult store - a varied and interesting career offering insights into many aspects of human life. However, Destiny stayed involved in publishing as both a researcher and book editor. One of her most rewarding experiences was editing Ian Byford's 'Passing Glances: A History of Gay Cairns'. She also researched and co-authored 'The Queen's Ball', a history of the longest-running continuous queer event in the world. Her research on the history of Australia's COON Cheese and Edward Coon led to the book 'COON: More Holes than Swiss Cheese' co-authored with Dr Stephen Hagan. Destiny began work at QNews as a feature writer before being promoted to Print Editor of QNews Magazine in 2018. In July 2022, she stepped down from that position to again focus on research and feature writing. Get in touch: destinyr@qnews.com.au

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

transgender flag
Proposed healthcare model for trans, gender diverse South Australians
mardi gras anz community grant parade marchers
ANZ announce six weeks of gender affirmation leave for employees
csiro mardi gras
CSIRO announces gender affirmation leave for trans employees
trans youth gender clinic
China opens first trans youth gender clinic in Shanghai
trans man's genitals QCAT banned dr
BANNED: Dr examined Trans man’s genitals without consent
trans kids docq fiona bisshop acl
DocQ: Critics of trans kids have nothing to offer