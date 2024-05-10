Redefining advocacy for LGBTIQ+ people with disability

The Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) project.

A unique project advocating for LGBTIQ+ people living with disability, Our Voices Our Lives Our Way (OVOLOW) will be expanded upon over the coming weeks with the launch of a vodcast series from 13 May, and updates to the website, accessible at ourvoices.org.au.

The vodcast series will feature insightful conversations with LGBTIQ+ people with disability. Over the course of 10 episodes, guests will share their stories and perspectives, offering valuable insights into how they advocate for themselves and their communities.

The website enhancements will improve user experience and accessibility features, introducing a new design, to ensure easy navigation for all.

Co-designed by LGBTIQ+ people with disability and developed by LGBTIQ+ Health Australia and the National Ethnic Disability Alliance, the OVOLOW project is a new digital resource aimed at supporting LGBTIQ+ people living with disability.

Launched in 2023, the OVOLOW project serves as an online learning hub, offering content, toolkits, and workshops focused on developing storytelling skills, advocacy, and community engagement.

Additionally, enriched content covering topics such as understanding your rights, making a complaint, practising self-care in advocacy, and the importance of intersectionality in advocacy have been added to the website. These updates aim to provide valuable support and information to community members.

Storytelling is the basis for connecting with community and advocating for health, wellbeing, and human rights. The OVOLOW project aims to gather stories from LGBTIQ+ people with disability, amplifying their experiences, knowledge, and advocacy efforts to empower themselves and their communities.

As a member of the project’s advisory committee, Emily Unity brings firsthand experience as a queer person with a disability. Their journey reflects the struggles many face in finding understanding and connection within a society that often fails to recognise their multifaceted experiences.

“Advocacy must be rooted in intersectionality – supporting and celebrating the complexity of human experiences,” Emily said.

“Without intersectionality, we risk only serving select parts of who we are, undermining the inclusivity that we seek to promote.”

Henry Smith, the Creative Director and Producer of content for the OVOLOW project, echoes this sentiment. For Henry, representation matters.

“I’ve always believed that ‘If you can’t see it, you can’t be it.’ The media is often under-represented, particularly for the LGBTIQ+ and disability communities. Our project, staffed by creative leaders from these communities, aims to bridge that gap.”

-To learn more about the OVOLOW project and explore its online resources, visit ourvoices.org.au and join the conversation on Instagram at @ourvoicesourway.

