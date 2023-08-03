‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ director talks 18+ Rating

In anticipation of the release of Red, White and Royal Blue, the film’s director has questioned why the film received an R rating.

Based on the 2019 novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue is an LGBTQIA+ romance that focuses on the relationship between British royal Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) and United States first son Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez).

Speaking to People Magazine, director Matthew López spoke about the importance of creating an authentic film for viewers.

“It made me understand how queer audiences don’t actually get to participate in fairy tales themselves too often,” he said.

“It’s interesting because it feels like queer audiences are one of the main consumers of such stories, and yet we didn’t have a lot of our own.”

However, he went on to explain that he had queried why the film had received an R rating.

Red, White & Royal Blue rating came as a ‘surprise’

“I think I was a little surprised at the R rating just because, while I never was encouraged to limit what we were showing or limit what I was depicting, the scene is what I intended to show. It plays exactly how I wanted it to play,” López said of a sex scene .

“But, I do question whether or not if it had been a man and a woman, if we’d still gotten an R rating.

“I think if there had been a scene of violence between them, I could have kept a PG-13 rating, but because they’re having sex and they’re two men, we got an R.”

López added that in an attempt to keep the film “accessible” to a wider audience, he had ensured the film had minimal swearing and no violence.

“I essentially decided to hedge my bets, in that I wouldn’t step a toe over the line of PG-13 into R when it came to language [or violence],” he added.

“But I would just do what I felt was right for the story when it came to the sexuality of the film and let the chips fall where they may.”

However, when the rating was announced, López set forth and amped up the controversy.

“The funny thing is that once I realized we were going to be rated R, I went back and put a couple more ‘f—s’ into the film. I figured why not now?”

Red, White & Royal Blue is premiering on Amazon Prime on August 11.

