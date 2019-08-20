‘Red hot’ ginger men go nude for charity calendar

Organisers of an annual charity calendar celebrating the “rare beauty of fiery red pubic hair” have unveiled the first teaser images for their 2020 edition.

Thomas Knights is the founder and photographer of “Red Hot Cocks” calendar, which features 12 new redheads baring absolutely everything.

“There are very few taboos left in the world. Somehow ginger pubic hair is still one of them,” photographer Thomas Knights said.

“It’s so rare that a lot of people have never seen it, they might go though their whole life never seeing it.”

The “Red Hot” project by Knights has comprised a series of art books, calendars, and photographic exhibitions over seven years. He wants to “change the landscape for redheads”.

“Being born ginger, you are immediately part of the world’s smallest minority,” he said.

“This comes with a unique set of challenges but inevitably you learn to accept your difference and then value it.

“Once you own your difference, everything changes and you become unstoppable.”

Red Hot calendar raises money for testicular cancer

In 2018, the Red Hot project went “full frontal” with its first Red Hot Cocks calendar. Sales went towards supporting the Movember Foundation’s testicular cancer awareness campaign.

Testicular cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer among men aged between 18 and 39.

“In most cases, the outcome for men with testicular cancer is positive. But a 95% chance of survival is no comfort to the one man in 20 who won’t make it,” the Red Hot team warned.

“When testicular cancer strikes, it strikes young. Most of those men are between 15 and 40 years old.”

The Red Hot calendar team have posted the sexy snaps on Kickstarter, where you can donate to help the production and distribution of this year’s calendar.

Check out a preview of some of the Red Hot men below, or visit the project’s Kickstarter page to see a LOT more.

