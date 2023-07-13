National

Record number of openly queer players in Women’s World Cup

Jordan Hirst
Matildas captain Sam Kerr in Instagram selfie
Image: Instagram

The 2023 Women’s World Cup will reportedly have a new record number of openly queer athletes competing in the FIFA tournament.

In a week, our national team the Matildas will play in the tournament, which this year is in Australia and New Zealand. It kicks off July 20.

Superstar Matildas captain Sam Kerr (pictured), Australia’s greatest ever goalscorer, is in a relationship with American soccer player Kristie Mewis.

Kerr is among the 88 openly LGBTQIA+ athletes in the Women’s World Cup, according to LGBTQIA+ sports website Outsports.

That number is more than double the 40 openly gay, lesbian and bisexual women Outsports found were competing last time, in 2019.

Most of the out athletes are from North and South America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the website reports.

According to the numbers, over two-thirds of teams in the tournament have openly LGBTQIA+ players.

Read also: Sam Kerr reacts to FIFA pride armband ban

But in the men’s competition, it’s a very different story.

There were no openly queer players who competed in the men’s World Cup last November, Outsports reported at the time.

FIFA has come under fire for giving hosting rights to countries with homophobic laws.

Russia hosted the Men’s World Cup in 2018, and in 2022 it was in anti-gay Qatar.

Read next: Socceroos call out World Cup host Qatar’s anti-gay laws

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Matildas captain Sam Kerr on the field
Sam Kerr responds to FIFA World Cup pride armband ban
Queensland Positive People pays tribute to Matt Hall
Tributes after death of footy player and HIV advocate Matt Hall
Instagram photo of New Zealand diver Robbie Manson
Gay Olympic rower Robbie Manson on why he’s joined OnlyFans
Israel Folau to play under rainbow flag at Twickenham Stadium in London
Rugby officials plan to fly rainbow flag at Israel Folau match
Heath Thorpe Australian gay gymnast
Gay gymnast Heath Thorpe has Olympic dreams after big win
Matildas captain Sam Kerr appearing in new Disney+ documentary
Matildas captain Sam Kerr blasts ‘unbelievably sexist’ headline