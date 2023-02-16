Rebel Wilson spills on Pitch Perfect “Fat Amy” contract

Pitch Perfect actress Rebel Wilson reveals she delayed her weight loss journey because her alleged “Fat Amy” contract didn’t allow her to lose more than 4.5 kilograms.

Pitch Perfect actress started her weight loss journey to improve fertility chances.

Said her team was concerned for her career after losing weight.

“The funny fat friend”

Her role as ‘Fat Amy’ in the Pitch Perfect trilogy saw Rebel Wilson play the ‘funny fat friend’ character.

Wilson says she was never offended to play the role as she loved her character’s confidence.

However, with goals to increase her fertility chances and improve her overall physical health ahead of turning 40, Wilson says she had been wanting to get healthier for some time.

She also thought that losing weight would help diversify the types of characters she could play.

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles.

“But then I did want to do more things but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

“Year of Health”

In 2020, she had her ‘year of health’ where, despite concerns from her team, she lost 30 kilograms.

“I got a lot of pushback from my own team, actually, here in Hollywood. When I said, ‘OK, I’m going to do this year of health. I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life.’

“And they were like, ‘Why? Why would you wanna do that?’ Because I was earning millions of dollars being the funny fat girl and being that person.”

After changing her lifestyle to increase her fertility chances, Wilson welcomed her daughter, Royce, by surrogate in November 2022.

Wilson had already planned on having a baby before she started dating current girlfriend, fashion designer Ramona Agruma.

According to Wilson, Ramona was supportive throughout the whole journey, and present at the birth.

