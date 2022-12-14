Rebel Wilson says she’s not sure she “would have ever met” partner Ramona Agruma if she hadn’t filmed a “life-changing” on-screen same-sex kiss for a new film last year.

The 42-year-old actress spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about how the scene in her upcoming drama film The Almond and the Seahorse helped her come out.

The film follows two couples who grapple with amnesia after traumatic brain injuries. In the film, Rebel shares a kiss with co-star, British actress Charlotte Gainsbourg.

“I’d never kissed a woman before so I was thinking, ‘Oh God, how’s that going to go?’” Rebel said.

But the Australian actress said she had suggested a woman play her love interest in the film.

“I don’t know why I said that but I just felt it could work,” she said.

“I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything.

“But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.”

She continued, “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met [partner Ramona Agruma].

“Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely.”

The Almond and the Seahorse is Wilson’s first dramatic role. The film was shot in 2021, just a few months before she met Agruma, a jewellery designer.

Rebel Wilson became a mum last month

Rebel Wilson first revealed the couple’s relationship under sadly controversial circumstances in June 2022 in a sweet Instagram post.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess… #loveislove,” she captioned a selfie of herself and Agruma.

Last month, Rebel Wilson also welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, with the help of a surrogate mum in November.

Discussing motherhood on The Morning Show recently, Ramona Agruma said, “You start thinking about someone else instead of yourself.

“Priorities change, when you think like, ‘Oh I wish I would go have a massage or something.’

“Like no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.”

