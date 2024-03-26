Rebel Wilson names ‘a**hole’ Sacha Baron Cohen in new book

Rebel Wilson has named Sacha Baron Cohen, her co-star in the awful 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby, as the “massive a__hole” she’ll discuss in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

Earlier, Rebel plugged her upcoming book on Instagram, saying, “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a__hole policy, means like, yeah, I don’t work with a__holes.’

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then it really sunk in because I worked with a massive a__hole and yeah, now I definitely have a no a__holes policy.

“Chapter on said a__hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a__hole.”

But then Rebel said the then-unnamed star was working behind-the-scenes to “stop press coming out” about the book.

“I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” Rebel said on Monday.

“The ‘a__hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Sacha Baron Cohen’s team responds

In response, a rep for Sacha Baron Cohen’s strongly rejected Rebel’s allegations of bad behaviour on set.

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby,” they said.

Rebel Wilson has covered this ground before. The Aussie comedian told Kyle and Jackie O in 2014 that while shooting the flick she’d threaten to call their shared agent “and tell her how much [Sacha Baron-Cohen] is harassing me”.

“Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious,’” she recalled.

“On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument and he got a body double to do the naked scene.”

Rebel also claimed that Cohen asked her to “stick her finger up his butt” during the final scene of the film despite it not being in the script.

“I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit,” she said he said at the time.

Rebel said they finally reached a compromise.

“You don’t wanna be a diva, so I … said ‘I’ll slap you once on the butt and that’s it,’” she said.

Rebel Wilson’s memoir Rebel Rising is out April 3.

