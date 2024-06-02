Rebel Wilson: playing gay and cracking fat jokes

Rebel Wilson says actors should take any roles they want, but only fat chicks should crack fat jokes.

Lauren Laverne interviewed Wilson for BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs. She asked her if women can get away with different jokes compared to men.

“I’ve definitely said a lot of edgy jokes and said them sometimes in very public places like the Baftas.

“Yeah, I don’t think there’s a different standard. It’s more this thing about – if you are something then now you’re allowed to joke about it.

“So say, if you are overweight, you can say jokes. But if you’re not (you can’t) that’s kind of what’s currently happening. So it’s not really gendered.”

(OK – so she never specified only fat chicks can crack fat jokes. But let’s stay real. Imagine if Kyle Sandilands cracked a fat joke about a woman. He’s a big fat POS, but the shit would still hit the fan.)

Neglecting the opportunity to ruminate on who should be allowed to stick a finger up Borat’s ass, Rebel then moved on to discuss other acting boundaries.

“I think that’s hard. It’s going into this territory of like saying, ‘Well, only straight actors can play straight roles, and gay actors can play gay roles’, which I think is total nonsense.

“I think you should be able to play any role that you want. But I always think, in comedy, your job is to always flirt with that line of what’s acceptable.

“Sometimes you do step over it, but at the end of the day, you are trying to entertain people.”

“If people are just always being safe and protective, you’re not going to get good comedy from that.”

She’s a rebel:

