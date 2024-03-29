Rebel Wilson gives spicy details of first date with Ramona

Rebel Wilson recounts her first date and make-out session with her now-fiance Ramona Agruma in her new memoir Rebel Rising.

The Aussie star’s book is out next Tuesday. In it, Rebel she writes about Ramona inviting her for lunch at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles back in 2021.

“I’m so nervous,” Rebel writes in an excerpt via People.

“I’m also worried that if Ramona and I do hit it off, I don’t have much sexual experience with a woman.

“And I’ve only had time to read half of the Girl Sex 101 book.”

Rebel went on, “We both order food and we try to eat, but we can’t really eat anything.

“And so … well … I don’t want to embarrass Ramona, but … we instead opt to go to the bathroom and make out.

“‘I think you need to come back to my house,’ I say. I’ve never just invited someone straight back home, but I’m only in L.A. for the week.

“I take her to my bedroom. We just … connect. It feels beautiful.”

‘Why don’t you just date a woman?’

Rebel and Ramona went public the following year, and she’s has spoken before about their introduction happened via text through mutual friend, Hugh Sheridan.

“We talked about how it never quite seemed to work out with me and these ‘dudes,'” Rebel writes.

“‘Why don’t you just date a woman?’ Hugh quipped. ‘Let me connect you with my friend Ramona.'”

“Ramona and I started FaceTiming and talking on the phone — getting to know each other the old-fashioned way.”

“In true Hollywood rom-com style, I jumped on a plane to fly halfway around the world to LA to meet Ramona.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

The couple are mums to daughter Royce Lillian, and on Valentine’s Day 2023 Rebel proposed to Ramona at Disneyland.

Rebel kept the moment secret until Ramona “sees the pastel rose petals all over the ground and the roses in vases.”

“I tell her how special she is to me. And then I get down on one knee and open the ring box,” Rebel writes.

“I end with ‘So in this cliché way, on this cliché day, Ramona Agruma, will you marry me?’ ‘Yes,’ she says through the tears streaming down her face.”

Rebel lost her virginity at age 35

Rebel also gets candid about her sexuality in her new book, including revealing she lost her virginity at age 35.

She told People she hopes that sharing her personal story will send a “positive message” to others and reassure young people that “not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager.”

“Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening,” she recalled.

“And then the people that said, ‘Oh, at 24, it’s so late.’ And then I’m sitting here thinking, ‘Oh my God, my number’s 35. What the hell? I’m going to look like the biggest loser.’

“There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, ‘Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23.’ Just to really avoid the questions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

Rebel said if she had been born 20 years later, she probably would’ve explored her sexuality more.

“I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing,” recalls Wilson.

“After my father’s death I started opening myself up probably more. Even though I’d seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that.

“And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was.”

More about Rebel Wilson:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.