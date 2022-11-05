Rebel Wilson denies she and partner Ramona Agruma are engaged

Rebel Wilson has denied that she has gotten engaged to her partner Ramona Agruma, shooting down the rumours in a new Instagram video.

In the clip (below), Rebel and Ramona are seen on a trip to Disneyland, posing together in front of Sleeping Beauty’s iconic castle.

The actress also added text to the post that read, “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”

The New York Post reported last week that the couple were “telling everyone” about their engagement at George Clooney’s Halloween party.

A source said, “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged.”

People noticed a big ring on Rebel Wilson’s finger

The couple first sparked the speculation a week or two earlier after posting an Instagram photo. Rebel was wearing a serious sparkler on her engagement finger.

Rebel Wilson announced her relationship with the fashion designer in June, in sadly controversial circumstances, after earlier teasing she was “happily in a relationship”.

Wilson confirmed the big news with a selfie of the two of them.

Rebel wrote on Instagram, “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

In May, the actress revealed that her good friend, actor Hugh Sheridan, set the pair up after believing they would hit it off together, which Wilson said is exactly what happened.

“I think that escalates things quicker, meeting someone from a trusted source,” she explained.

“I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

She said they “spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting”.

“That was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic,” she said.

