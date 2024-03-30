Rebel brands Sasha Baron Cohen asshole over fingering clips

Rebel Wilson has branded Sasha Baron Cohen an asshole and accused him of releasing unused footage of a scene she says includes sexual harassment.

In her memoir Rebel Rising, the actor alleges Sasha Baron Cohen (SBC) constantly harassed her to appear nude in The Brothers Grimsby.

“It felt like every time I’d speak to SBC, he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene. I was like, ‘Ha, I don’t do nudity, Sacha’.”

She claims things got worse during filming in Cape Town.

“SBC summons me via a production assistant saying that I’m needed to film an additional scene. ‘Okay, well, we’re gonna film this extra scene’, SBC says. Then he pulls his pants down… SBC says very matter-of-factly: ‘Okay, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass’. And I’m like, ‘What?? … No!!’…

“I was now scared. I wanted to get out of there, so I finally compromised: I slapped him on the ass and improvised a few lines as the character.”

Rebel Wilson previously referenced the incident in a 2017 tweet.

“A male star in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a**. All whilst his male ”friends” tried to film the incident on their iPhone and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room.”

The Daily Mail has now published previously unseen footage from the movie which appears to show Rebel consenting to the scene.

In one scene, Rebel’s character Dawn slaps Cohen on the arse and attempts to stick her finger between his cheeks. Cohen’s character rejects her advances, saying, ‘Not my bumhole, Dawny. After that curry last night, it’s like a loaded gun.’

Still on camera but out of character and speaking as herself, Rebel then discusses blocking the scene.

“I’ll do a slap [of your butt] and I’ll do a – going down the crack.”

“It’s almost as if you’re going to ram your fingers inside,” says Cohen.

“Yeah,” says Rebel.

Sasha Baron Cohen’s asshole move

In a statement to the Daily Mail, Rebel accused Sasha Baron Cohen of releasing the footage, something she called ‘an asshole move’.

“It is an a**hole move to release footage of one part of that disgusting episode while leaving out everything that preceded it including my horrified refusal to stick my finger up SBC’s butt…

“Releasing unauthorised and misleading behind-the-scenes video without my approval is SBC’s latest way of bullying and gaslighting me.”

