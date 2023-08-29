Reality TV and OnlyFans personality Josh Seiter dies, age 36

TV personality, OnlyFans creator and social media influencer Josh Seiter has died aged 36, just days after posting about his struggle with depression and anxiety.

In 2015, Josh was a contestant on dating show The Bachelorette in the US. In the years since, he had worked as a model, OnlyFans creator and exotic dancer. Josh had a large social media following, with whom he was open about his mental health struggles. He came out as bisexual earlier this year.

Josh’s loved ones confirmed the 36-year-old’s unexpected death in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” their statement read.

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.

Josh’s loved ones said their “heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure.”

“We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being,” they wrote.

“While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

His family added a plea for “anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help” to access support.

Josh Seiter shared his struggles with mental health

Josh Seiter said discovering his bisexuality came “later in life” after a conservative Christian upbringing.

“I always knew as an early teen I was different sexually, I just don’t think I had the vocabulary to articulate what the difference was,” he told Instinct Magazine this year.

Earlier this year, Josh and RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz appeared on Instagram together.

After his death, Monica posted a photo of the two of them with the tribute, “RIP My honey.”

Josh Seiter had openly shared his struggles with his mental health on his social media accounts.

In July 2021, he shared he had previously attempted suicide and struggled with bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder.

“But I refuse to give up,” he wrote.

In June, Josh shared a selfie and wrote, “Here’s to 3 years and 8 months of sobriety.”

Just last week he wrote on Instagram that he was “surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

If you need support, help is always available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.

