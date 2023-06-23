Real reason why Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is skipping Brisbane

A venue management honcho has gone on the record about why Taylor Swift is skipping Brisbane on her blockbuster Eras Tour early next year.

Since March, the pop megastar has been taking the stadium tour around the US. Taylor caused an earthquake earlier this week when she dropped the international tour dates, including her Australian concerts next February.

But the only dates here are two shows at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and three at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

The snubbing of other capital cities sparked fan uproar, with a Brisbane fan launching a petition and a ticket frenzy looming.

Now the chair of Suncorp Stadium’s venue management firm has explained why Taylor Swift isn’t coming to Brisbane.

ASM Global Asia Pacific Chairman Harvey Lister spoke to ABC Radio Brisbane and confirmed Taylor was “definitely holding dates” at Suncorp Stadium at Lang Park.

“But as the dates around the world fell into place, Australia got sandwiched a bit,” he said.

“She comes through Japan, plays Australia, goes out through Singapore and then straight back into Europe.”

‘Just wasn’t time’

Lister explained Taylor Swift is devoting a week to each city on the tour. But Australia only had two weeks’ worth of dates.

“There just wasn’t time to keep leapfrogging from city to city,” he said.

“So the decision was taken to play in Sydney and Melbourne where the stadiums there can take about 100,000.”

Harvey Lister claimed Taylor Swift’s promoters told him a tighter schedule of back-to-back dates was possible. But that’s just not sustainable for Taylor herself, he said.

“The date period for Australia initially was going to be longer, when the tour was also coming to Brisbane,” he said.

“It got sandwiched between other dates in other countries. Effectively Australia was between Japan and Singapore.”

But he said he didn’t think Brisbane’s venues were too small, with the revamped Gabba and Suncorp Stadium each around half the size of the MCG with a concert stage.

“The MCG did 107,000 … they are huge numbers,” he said.

“You wouldn’t fill those stadiums for their day-to-day use. You certainly wouldn’t build one just to try and get an occasional concert.”

Extraordinary number of Aussie Swifties will see Taylor Swift live

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining tour, and she’s put together a career-spanning setlist of over 40 songs.

The pop superstar last toured Australia in 2018 with her sixth album Reputation.

ASM Global CEO Harvey Lister explained to ABC Radio Taylor Swift had previously sold out her Brisbane stadium shows and no Eras concert here was “just unfortunate”.

“Brisbane doesn’t miss out on stuff like this very often at all. This is just one of those occasions,” he said.

He said Australia has a smaller population than Japan, but more concerts.

“[An] extraordinary number of people will go to the shows [in Australia],” he said.

