Real reason there’s no gay farmers on Farmer Wants A Wife

Farmer Wants A Wife Australia is trying really hard to cast a gay or lesbian farmer on the show, but there’s allegedly a “lack of interest” from applicants.

The long-running reality TV matchmaking show recently announced another lineup of eight straight white farmers for the 2025 season.

Despite the reality show’s title, there have been straight female farmers on the show before. But nobody who’s ever been LGBTQIA+ has joined the show.

“Plans for a gay or lesbian farmer have been scrapped due to a lack of interest from the queer community during the application process,” a source confirmed to Yahoo! Lifestyle this week.

The insider said that the lack of diversity in the 2025 lineup “is not an intentional move” by producers.

“There were some pretty strong discussions that Farmer Wants a Wife was going to have a diversity angle [sic] next season,” they said.

“But they dropped those plans due to a lack of suitable applicants from both same-sex attracted farmers and potential love interests.

“We know that there are strong communities in regional areas, and we’d love to have them take part.

“It’s not for lack of trying. The audition process is quite extensive.

“There were a handful of options. But in the end, they picked farmers who were more suitable based on their personalities. We wouldn’t want it to feel like stunt casting.”

Canadian gay farmer looks for love

It’s a shame, because overseas versions of the show have managed it.

Last month, Canada’s Farming For Love announced gay farmer Kirkland was looking for a partner to ride off into the sunset with.

Kirkland, a 35-year-old cattle farmer and former rodeo champ, welcomed a group of suitors to his ranch in British Columbia

Sam Armytage says show ‘unbelievably open’ to gay farmers

Farmer Wants A Wife Australia host Sam Armytage has also spoken in the past about diversity in the Aussie version.

“That does come up every year. We know it, we see it, obviously, and the thing is we’re completely open to it,” she told TV Tonight in 2023.

“People ask me every year, ‘Why isn’t there a gay farmer on there?’

“Good question. If you know any, and they want to be on TV, let us know, we would love that!”

Sam Armytage said the producers “are unbelievably open” to LGBTQIA+ farmers, as well as farmers of different nationalities.

“It’s not just about finding a farmer. It’s finding a farmer who’s willing to go on television, which is a big thing to do,” she said.

“I take my hat off to them. It’s huge to do this on camera. We’re unbelievably open to having more diversity on the show, but it’s tricky.

“We put the call out all the time, ‘If you’re interested and want to do it, we’d love to have you!’

“They’re out there somewhere. We’ve just got to also get them to agree to come on television.”

