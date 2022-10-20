TV

Real Housewives of New York City casts its first openly gay housewife

Sarah Davison
Jenna Lyons RHONY
Jenna Lyons. Image: Instagram

Designer Jenna Lyons is set to make history as the first openly LGBTQIA+ housewife to appear in the main cast of the Real Housewives of New York City.

Lyons, who spent 26 years at the helm of J.Crew, also becomes the second openly queer housewife in the franchise’s history.

She follows Julia Lemigova who was the first on Peacock’s Real Housewives of Miami reboot in 2021.

Real Housewives of Orange Country alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke publicly came out after leaving the show, later revealing that she first began to come to terms with her sexuality after sharing an on-screen kiss with her former RHOC costar Tamra Judge.

‘Am I gay, am I bi? I don’t know if it really matters’

Jenna Lyons’ sexuality became tabloid fodder in 2011, when the New York Post published an article detailing her relationship with a woman.

“The part that was the most harmful was not necessarily about me, but the people around me,” she later told The Cut.

“I would have wanted to have a more elegant, certainly more private approach,”

“And I still don’t know: Am I gay, am I bi? I don’t know if it really matters.”
 

Real Housewives of New York gets a refresh

Declining ratings have seen a refresh of the RHONY cast, with an all-new group of seven women cast in the new series.

Executive producer Andy Cohen previously confirmed that the former cast would form a “legacy” spinoff show.

In a reel posted to Lyons’ Instagram, she thanked everyone for their response to the cast announcement and for “being so kind”.

The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to debut in 2023.

