The real estate agent helping LGBT Texans flee the state

Image: Unsplash

An openly-gay real estate agent in Texas has launched a website that helps LGBTQIA+ Texans and their families find homes in more queer-friendly states.

The Flee Texas website was launched to respond the state Republican party’s 2022 platform.

In a 40-page document released in June, the party called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and endorsed conversion therapy practices.

It opposed “all efforts to validate transgender identity” and called for a ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

Founded by Bob McCranie, Flee Texas aims to help LGBTQ Texans sell their property and relocate to a new state.

“As LGBTQIA+ citizens of Texas, many of us feel at risk,” the website said.

“If you feel the need to leave the jurisdiction of Texas, let us help you sell your property here and connect you with an LGBTQIA or ally agent in a better location of your choice.”

LGBT Texans move to ‘blue states’

“I’ve been in Texas since 1987 and I have seen this state transform into a juggernaut of right-wing conservatism,” McCranie said to The Advocate.

He said he was shaken by the republican party’s anti-trans stance.

In particular, its crusade to prosecute families of transgender children for “child abuse”.

McCranie said he knew of many LGBT Texans who had moved to democratic states to escape the state’s ultra-conservative politics.

He said it was trend he believed would continue.

“I think that you will see a migration out of the red states,” McCranie said.

“I have realtors in other states who are setting up the same services there.”

McCranie said he held fears that Texas was returning to its homophobic past.

“A lot of people don’t remember what it’s like to be an illegal person,” McCranie said.

“Families with trans kids need to get out of this jurisdiction now.”

