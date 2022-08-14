The real estate agent helping LGBT Texans flee the state

An openly-gay real estate agent in Texas has launched a website that helps LGBTQIA+ Texans and their families find homes in more queer-friendly states.

The Flee Texas website was launched to respond the state Republican party’s 2022 platform.

In a 40-page document released in June, the party called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice” and endorsed conversion therapy practices.

It opposed “all efforts to validate transgender identity” and called for a ban on gender-affirming care for young people.

Founded by Bob McCranie, Flee Texas aims to help LGBTQ Texans sell their property and relocate to a new state.

“As LGBTQIA+ citizens of Texas, many of us feel at risk,” the website said.

“If you feel the need to leave the jurisdiction of Texas, let us help you sell your property here and connect you with an LGBTQIA or ally agent in a better location of your choice.”

LGBT Texans move to ‘blue states’