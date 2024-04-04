Reacher’s Alan Ritchson compares modeling to ‘legal sex trafficking’

Reacher star Alan Ritchson modelled before he acted and compares the modeling industry to legalised sex trafficking.

“There are very few redeeming qualities to working in that industry. Let’s be honest, it’s like legalized sex trafficking. The industry is not regulated, and it’s a widely known secret that if you’re hired on a job, you’re basically being passed off to a photographer to be trafficked.

“The number of times and situations where I was put in horrific environments where sexual abuse was the goal and the paycheck that you were desperate for in order to survive was the carrot, I can’t count on two hands. It was quite often.”

He said even as one of the highest paid models at his agency, he did not escape sexual assault,

“I was booked for a shoot for this very famous photographer. I was sent into a hotel room to do nudes with the promise that if I did the shoot, he would offer me a very lucrative campaign for a magazine and a clothing line – I was sexually assaulted by this guy.”

The actor said he drove straight to his agency to confront his agent.

“I stormed in and said, ‘Fuck you for sending me there. You knew what was going to happen, and you did it anyway.’ There was a coy smile. ‘It’s OK,’ he said. ‘Not a big deal, calm down. I won’t send you back there – I know he’s a little aggressive.’

“I said, ‘No! F*ck you!’

“I told them to never call me again. I quit the industry, and it was the last photoshoot I’ve ever had.”

However, even as an actor, Alan Ritchson said he suffered similar experiences.

Mario Testino

He alleged that photographer Mario Testino sexually harassed him during dinner at Paris Fashion Week.

“He wouldn’t keep his hands off me. The entire time we were sitting at dinner, he was trying to rub my crotch under the table. I was like, ‘Get your hands off me, dude.’.”

“He wouldn’t leave me alone. I ended up leaving early, but he called my hotel room later that night and begged me to come over…”

Alan Ritchson also alleges he had problems with photographer Bruce Weber. In 2018, 15 male models alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Bruce Weber. The photographer denied he sexually assaulted any model.

