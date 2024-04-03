Rave Temple-Sydney Sauna hosting its first all-gendered party

Sydney Sauna is set to host its first all-gendered party, “Rave Temple.”

Queer Sound Sounds promises an evening filled with love, eros, play, intimacy, debauchery, and queer euphoria. This event marks a significant departure from the traditional landscape of on-premises saunas. Historically, they have primarily catered to same-sex attracted males.

The collaboration between Rave Temple and Sydney Sauna aims to expand the realm of sexual on-premises sauna culture. It seeks to embrace the entirety of the queer community, honouring the legacy of gay forefathers who fought to establish and normalise such spaces.

Unlike conventional sauna events, this all-gendered affair will provide attendees with diverse experiences. These include dance floors, steam rooms, glory holes, saunas, performances, spas, photo booths, PRN cinemas, and public and private playrooms. It promises to be a space where sex-positive individuals can come together to explore queer erotic joy and playful connections that transcend societal norms.

Central to the event’s ethos is the emphasis on consent and rejecting predatory behaviour.

Organisers emphasise mandatory consent and are intolerant of non-consensual behaviour. They champion a culture prioritising safe, consensual, celebrated queer sex.

Attendees anticipate inclusion, celebration, and empowerment at Rave Temple. Queer Sound Sounds on April 24th, 8:00 PM to 3:00 AM, Sydney Sauna.

Rave Temple: Queer Sound Sounds offers vital platforms, fostering community, embracing diversity, celebrating queer identities, experiences, overcoming marginalisation.

Consent is mandatory. NO MEANS NO

Predatory behaviour will not be tolerated. Safe, consensual, and celebrated queer sex is the FUTURE.

Event Details:

*Click here for venue + event guidelines*

🧖🏽🛕Date: Wednesday, Apr 24th

🧖🏻‍♀️🛕Venue: Sydney Sauna: 1/38-42 Oxford St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

🧖🏿‍♀️🛕Time: 8:00 PM – 3:00 AM

Tickets available HERE

