Rave reviews for new Liza Minnelli documentary

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story has been touted as “a must watch” for any Liza Minnelli fans- and the first reviews are promising.

The project is being supported by Liza and she and other key figures have been working alongside the filmmakers to ensure her story is told authentically.

“I’ve been working quietly with a brilliant director, Bruce David Klein and Atlas Media to bring the real story of how my career in films and more began,” Liza recently shared on Facebook.

“And I’m not talking about my baby debut at MGM with Mama…. that was pure nepotism.. You’re gonna see me telling it all in LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story — a fabulous documentary featuring footage of me today and from my archives.”

This movie will of course cover her childhood as the daughter of iconic Hollywood star Judy Garland and legendary film director Vincent Minnelli as well as her own successful stage and film career.



Liza’s marriages are less of a focus, with Liza declining to spill the tea.

“Give me a gay break,” she tells Klein when he tries to draw her out on the subject.

LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story premieres at Tribecca Film Festival

The first reviews of the new documentary are promising, with Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter and The Wrap all singing its praising.

Particularly significant is in the inclusion of never-before-seen archival footage from the 1970s.

“It just happens to be shot during the prime period of success, heartbreak, addiction, personal relationships and marriages, movies, TV and stage stardom and all the stuff that defined Minnelli as one of the greats of her generation,” Deadline wrote.

“Seeing that talent just pop off the screen here, even in bits and pieces, is to be reminded of what a stunning performer she was in her prime.”

An Australian release for LIZA: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is still to be confirmed.

