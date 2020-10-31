Rapinoe Bird engagement: Megan kneels to give Sue a ring

US sporting power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird became engaged today. Sue posted a photo to Instagram of Megan kneeling to place a ring on her finger. The Rapinoe Bird engagement sees one of the world’s most iconic sporting couples preparing to marry.

Megan and Sue met during the 2016 Rio Olympics. They later became the first openly same-sex couple to appear on the cover of ESPN’s Body Issue.

Advertisements

They each boast impressive sporting achievements in their chosen sports. Sue plays basketball and Megan is co-captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team.

Sue Bird is a three-time Women’s National Basketball Association champion, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a three-time FIBA World Champion.

Megan Rapinoe boasts an Olympic gold medal and two Women’s World Cup titles.

Rapinoe Bird engagement on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Bird (@sbird10) on Oct 30, 2020 at 4:20pm PDT

In addition to their sporting careers, Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird often make headlines for their political and social advocacy. A poll last year suggested Megan would defeat Donald Trump if she ran for the presidency. However, Megan stated she preferred to remain on the soccer field.

“It’s my absolute honour to lead this team out on the field. There’s no other place that I would rather be, even in the presidential race.”

She also famously said she would not go to the White House if her team won the Women’s World Cup.

“I’m not going to the f–king White House.

“No f–kin’ way will we be invited to the White House.”

Trump “tries to avoid inviting a team that might decline. Or, like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.