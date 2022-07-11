Randy, star of Sean Cody gay porn site dies at 33

Popular Sean Cody gay porn star Randy, also known as Jason Pacheco died of kidney problems this week at the age of 33.

His death comes not long after he took to the internet to share news of illness with his fans.

The popular gay porn star had also publicly shared his journey with addiction online.

Randy: A Sean Cody favourite

After starting his career as a straight man with Sean Cody in 2013 Randy quickly became popular.

Over the course of his career, he filmed over 53 gay porn scenes with the company.

He went on to become one of the “gay for pay” sites’ most featured performers.

Last week Randy revealed he had been hospitalised with only 22% kidney function.

After some time in hospital, he posted via a GoFundMe page to help with his recovery.

“I am feeling better. I have been in the hospital for 5 days now and as most of you know I am in recovery and I was living in a halfway house” he posted.

“Because I have been gone for so long I was discharged. Now when I leave I don’t know what I am going to do or where I am going to go.”

He went on to appeal for help from his fans with his recovery.

“I have been in recovery since November 9, 2021. Life has gotten much better and I am so happy to have made it this far.”

“Unfortunately, I have this setback with my health. Any donations will go towards finding a place to live and help me get back on my feet. Anything helps. To all my fans who still support me and follow me, I love you all!”

His death was reported by Queerty in the days following his post.

Although Randy shared his kidney problems, no public cause of death has been revealed.

