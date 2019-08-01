BreakingMusic

Rammstein members kiss on Russian stage to protest Putin

38 Views
rammstein german band concert gay kiss russia moscow vladimir putin
Photo: Instagram

Two members of German metal band Rammstein kissed onstage in Moscow in a show of defiance at Russia’s notorious anti-LGBTIQ laws.

Guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe were seen moving towards one another before kissing during a performance of “Aüslander”.

Advertisements

The band later posted a photo of the moment to Instagram captioned “Russia, we love you!” in Russian.

Russia’s “gay propaganda” law, introduced in 2013, effectively bans all public expression of LGBTIQ identities.

The Russian government has used it to justify a broader crackdown on both LGBTIQ protests and groups.

Human rights groups say the law has caused an increase in homophobic vigilantism in the country.

The kiss isn’t the first time Rammstein have shown their support for the LGBTIQ community.

Frontman Till Lindemann was seen waving a rainbow pride flag while crowdsurfing during a show in Poland late last month.

Poland’s LGBTIQ community are currently dealing with a rise in anti-LGBTIQ rhetoric and homophobic violence in their country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

??????, ?? ????? ????! Photos: @jenskochphoto

A post shared by Rammstein (@rammsteinofficial) on

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Related Posts

russia lgbtiq activist Yelena Grigoriyeva murder homophobia
oliver stone vladimir putin russia gay propaganda
saw gay hunt chechnya's comeback saw
Elton John putin
elton john biopic rocketman movie taron egerton richard madden russia censorship
Pussy Riot at Amnesty International Australia