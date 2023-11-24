Rally tomorrow for Trans Day of Resistance

Activists will gather in cities across the country to mark Trans Day of Resistance.

Activists will be gathering in a number of cities across Eastern Australia tomorrow to mark Trans Day of Resistance for 2023.

Demands include an end to violence against the trans community, the removal of barriers to transitioning, decriminalisation and destigmatisation of sex work, protecting queer kids in educational settings, and an end to religious rights to discriminate against LGBTIQA+ people.

The events have been endorsed by groups including the National Tertiary Education Union, Australian Services Union, National Union of Students (NUS) Queer/LGBTQIA+, USYD Queer Action Collective, Queer Unionists in Tertiary Education (QUTE), Union Pride, Community Legal Centres Australia, the United Workers Union NSW Branch, the NSW Greens, ASEN Canberra and Game Workers Australia and Tech Workers from Professionals Australia,

Rallies are being held in Canberra, Sydney, Brisbane and Hobart.

The Sydney rally is being held on Gadigal land in Newtown from 1pm in Pride Square across from the train station. Find the event page here: www.facebook.com/events/310574618054224

The Brisbane/Meanjin event is taking place in King George Square from 1pm. Find the event page here: www.facebook.com/events/3520292901546933

The Hobart rally is being held on Parliament Lawns from 1pm. The event page is here: www.facebook.com/events/642352008110650

The Canberra event is being held in Garema Place from 3pm. The event page is here: www.facebook.com/events/730325055614032

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.