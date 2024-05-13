Rally against Cumberland Council gay book ban on Wednesday

Pride in Protest members marched in a Reclaim Oxford Street protest in September of 2023. Photo: Andrew M Potts.

LGBTQIA+ activist group Pride In Protest is holding a protest rally at 6pm on Wednesday outside Merrylands Administration Centre where Cumberland City councillors will be meeting for the first time since they voted to ban books depicting same-sex parented families from local libraries.

Equality Australia is also running a petition against the ban that has already received nearly 40,000 signatures.

The ban was put forward by councillor and former Cumberland City mayor Steve Christou after he alleged that parents were “distraught” upon seeing the book Same-Sex Parents by Holly Duhig in council run libraries.

“It’s time for the community to demonstrate that we do not accept the transphobic and homophobic rhetoric of extremist and bigoted groups like Christian Lives Matter (CLM), their ideas, and their cronies on the Council,” protest organisers said, ahead of the meeting.

“Books that depict rainbow families, or drag performers reading stories, are a normal part of life and not ‘indoctrination’ or ‘sexualising children.’

“This is a culture war imported from the United States which has nothing to do with the local community and the supposed ‘conservative and religious’ constituency that right-wing councillors claim to represent.

“LGBTQ+ community and families exist in all areas of NSW and deserve the same equal rights and treatment as any other section of any community.”

Protesters will be demanding that Cumberland City Council rescind the bans on books depicting same-sex parenting and drag queens reading story books in libraries.

They have also called for NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Labor to expel Labor councillors members who voted for Christou’s motion and for NSW Labor to pass Sydney MP Alex Greenwich’s Equality Bill in full.

Federal Labor Member for Sydney Tanya Plibersek has joined the condemnation of the council’s move to ban LGBTQIA+ age appropriate materials from libraries, telling QNews, “”Families come in all shapes and sizes.”

“It’s love that makes a family. Banning age appropriate books about rainbow families is hurtful and narrow minded nonsense.

“It doesn’t matter who you love. It doesn’t matter what your family looks like. In 2024, what matters is acceptance, love and kindness.”

Rainbow Labor also released a statement over the council’s actions, saying that the group, “unequivocally condemns the recent motion presented by Cumberland City Councillors to ban same-sex parenting books in Cumberland Council libraries.”

“Gay and lesbian families exist all throughout NSW. Censorship and book bans should not exist in any part of this country. Local government councils have a responsibility to promote diversity and inclusion in their libraries and provide access to this information to educate people.

“Public libraries should be a place where people can access diverse materials on a range of different ideas to help expand their understanding outside of their everyday experience.

“Introducing a ban of this nature sets a negative precedent for other local councils and actively promotes exclusion and discourages the acceptance of LGBTIQA+ families and community members.”

Cumberland City Council Labor mayor Lisa Lake voted against the book ban but a slim majority of councillors voted in favour of the motion.

The NSW Government is now considering pulling funding from the council’s libraries, and has warned that the council may be in violation of the state’s Anti-Discrimination act.

Protesters will meet outside the council meeting at 16 Memorial Ave, Merrylands NSW 2160, Australia at 6pm on Wednesday May 15.

Read more:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.