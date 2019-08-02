Rallies around Australia to oppose religious exemptions

Pro-equality rallies planned around the country will oppose religious exemptions and LGBTIQ discrimination in the name of “religious freedom”.

On Saturday, August 17, the rally will be held in Queens Gardens in the Brisbane CBD from 1pm.

Organisers Equal Love Brisbane said the rally will call on the Morrison government not to “further entrench and broaden discrimination” with new “religious freedom” laws.

“Discrimination cannot be tolerated under the guise of religious belief or any other basis,” the group wrote.

PFLAG spokesperson Shelley Argent will address the Brisbane rally.

Argent recently travelled to Canberra with just.equal advocate Rodney Croome and PFLAG member Geoff Thomas to meet MPs on the issue.

The group want the Parliament to “enact equal rights for all, not special rights for some.”

“Don’t allow legal privileges for discrimination and hate speech in the name of religion,” Argent said.

“Consult with the LGBTI community at every point. Stop the religious culture war that is putting the mental health of LGBTI Australians at risk.”

Attorney-General Christian Porter is expected to introduce an as-yet-unseen Religious Discrimination Act before the end of the year.

But conservative MPs have publicly advocated for broader laws.

And an unseen “omnibus” bill addressing recommendations from the Ruddock “religious freedom” review has also concerned advocates.

Equality Australia spokesperson Lee Carnie said the legal detail of the federal amendments may undermine federal marriage equality.

Tomorrow (August 3), New South Wales group Community Action Against Homophobia will hold a rally at Taylor Square in Sydney to oppose LGBTIQ discrimination.

LGBTIQ advocates will also hold anti-discrimination rallies in Perth on August 24, and Melbourne and Canberra on August 31.

