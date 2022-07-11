Raja rules out returning to Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars 7 has been one of the most popular seasons of the program. As the series draws to a close Raja has revealed that this season will likely be her last.

The season three legend opened up in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly about her time on the show.

Raja: It’s so hard to do Drag Race

When she appeared on Season Three of RuPaul’s Drag Race Raja stunned the judges with her fierce fashion looks.

Since returning to All-Stars she has continued to shine as a fashion queen.

However early in the season Drag Race Alum Violet Chachki & Gottmik “booted” some of her iconic looks on the recap show Fashion Photo RuView.

Drag Race fans were up in arms about the harsh criticism but Raja maintains she wasn’t fussed.

“This is the last time I’m ever going to be on RuPaul’s Drag Race ever in my life, so, I’m just focused on the positive and, no, I haven’t had a conversation with them at all.”

“I’ve just been surrounding myself with other things.”

“I’ve been watching them, I follow both of them on Instagram.”

When pushed for clarification Raja confirmed that this could be it for her time, for now.

“Right now at this point, I’m saying it’s a declaration.”

“It’s such a hard thing to do [Drag Race] and I live a life of leisure and I hate being inconvenienced,” she laughed

“It’s so hard to do Drag Race. it’s stressful, but I can’t see myself doing that ever again right now.”

“I’m saying that today. You never know, I might get a call from Randy [Barbato] and Fenton [Bailey] of World and Wonder like, ‘We’re going to do another one!’ You never know, I might change my mind, but today I’d say it’s not a possibility.”

With just three episodes remaining can Raja take home the crown again?

